Even Tom Hanks admits his worst trilogy of movies is “hooey”

You can be one of the best actors of all time, but still have movies that you aren’t necessarily proud of — and Tom Hanks is no exception. Tom Hanks began his career as the face of feel-good movies like Big and Sleepless in Seattle. Still, ever the polymath, he also showcased his exceptional acting abilities in films like Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan: titles that are considered to be among the best movies of all time.

Still, there are certain Tom Hanks movies the actor would rather forget. In an interview with the New York Times, he admitted that among those list of regrettable movies is the Da Vinci Code trilogy, in which he starred.

“God, that was a commercial enterprise,” Hanks said of the thriller movies. “Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels are hooey. The Da Vinci Code was hooey. I mean, Dan Brown, God bless him, says, Here is a sculpture in a place in Paris! No, it’s way over there. See how a cross is formed on a map? Well, it’s sort of a cross. Those are delightful scavenger hunts that are about as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage.”

“But they’re as cynical as a crossword puzzle. All we were doing is promising a diversion. There’s nothing wrong with good commerce, provided it is good commerce. By the time we made the third one, we proved that it wasn’t such good commerce.”

To get the taste of “hooey” out your mouth, check out our guide to all the new movies coming this year. Or, indulge in the chaos with our list of the worst movies of all time.