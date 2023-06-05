Tom Hanks genuinely hates some of his own movies

Nobody is immune to being a hater sometimes — not even Tom Hanks. His new novel, ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,’ satirizes the very industry that made him a household name, as he frequently takes aim at the highs and lows of making new movies.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the actor took that frankness one step further as he admitted he “hates” some of movies he’s starred in — a pretty bold statement for someone who has fronted some of the best movies of all time. “Let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies, and you hate them,” he said.

“Someone is going to say, ‘I hated it.’ Other people can say, ‘I think it’s brilliant.’ Somewhere in between the two is what the movie actually is,” the drama movie actor explained.

“The first Rubicon you cross is saying yes to the film. You are going to be in that movie,” Hanks added. “The second Rubicon is when you actually see the movie that you made. It either works and is the movie you wanted to make, or it does not work, and it’s not the movie you wanted to make.”

While Hanks didn’t specify what he considered to be some of his worst movies, he’s been scathing over some of his films in the past. He named The Bonfire of the Vanities, for instance, the “crappiest movie” he ever made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

