Tom Cruise thanks film fans for going to the movies in adorable tweet

After the massive impact the global pandemic had on box-office figures, Tom Cruise made it his mission to save cinema, and the fearless action movie star has well and truly delivered on that promise. Cruise is so happy with current box-office numbers in fact, that he shared a heartfelt thank you to all the film fans who have helped resurrect the theatrical experience.

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s ‘80s thriller movie, has recently become the first movie in his long career to break $1 billion at the box-office, to prove that the cinemagoing experience is alive and well. This follows the success of new releases like the horror movie The Black Phone, the latest Jurassic Park movie, and Elvis, as for the first time since the pandemic, four movies have simultaneously recorded $30m or more in the same week.

Cruise, who has been a fierce advocate for saving the cinematic experience, has now shared his gratitude via social media, thanking all those who have gone out and bought tickets recently.

In a tweet on June 27, 2022, Cruise not only praised audiences, but also shared a congratulations to the various filmmakers and studios who are currently in healthy competition with his latest outing.

“To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you,” Cruise tweeted. “See you at the movies,” he concluded.

Whatever you think of Tom Cruise in his personal life, his passion for the art of filmmaking, dedication to his craft, and his strong desire to protect the big screen experience are all worthy of the highest praise and you can see just how much this success means to him.

That said, if we were making a nice cut of the box-office profits, we’d be pretty happy as well.