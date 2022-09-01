One of the best Tom Cruise movies is now streaming on Netflix

The 2000s were a golden age for both action movies and Tom Cruise, and one of the best films from that era is Collateral. In the thriller movie, Cruise changes up his usual role as the hero of the hour and instead plays the role of Vincent, a sinister killer-for-hire.

Directed by Michael Mann, Cruise stars opposite Jamie Foxx, who plays a hapless LA taxi driver who finds himself mixed up in Vincent’s murderous agenda. The Oscar-nominated film was critically acclaimed and grossed over $220 million at the global box office.

The official synopsis of the movie is as follows: “After a long day, LA taxi driver Max is about to knock off when sharp-suited Vincent offers him $600 to make five stops. Sounds good until Vincent turns out to be a merciless hitman and each one of those stops involves a hit. As the night goes on, Max starts to wonder if he’ll live to see the sunrise, as the pair are hunted by the police and the FBI.”

If you’re wondering about the best way to watch the neo-noir film, look no further — it’s now available not only on Netflix UK, but also Netflix US.

To watch Collateral on the streaming service, there are a number of different subscription tiers to suit your needs. Here are the various tiers and prices in full:

Basic, for $8.99/£6.99/$8.99 a month. Standard resolution, and one device.

Standard, for $14.99/£10.99/€14.99 a month. High definition, and up to two devices simultaneously.

Premium, for $17.99/£15.99/€20.99 a month. 4K Ultra HD, and up to four devices simultaneously.

