David Warner, star of Titanic and The Omen, dies aged 80

Veteran actor David Warner, who starred in movies such as Titanic, The Omen, and Mary Poppins Returns, has sadly passed away at the age of 80 it has been confirmed. Warner’s family shared that he had died of a cancer-related illness, and that the actor passed on Sunday July 24, 2022.

In a statement to the BBC, his family reported “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart” that Warner had died at Denville Hall, a care home for members of the entertainment industry. The British actor had been battling Cancer for the last 18 months, and his family said he “approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.”

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken,” the statement continued. The Mancunian actor enjoyed a long and successful career, winning an Emmy award in 1981 for his role in the TV series Masada.

Warner also picked up a BAFTA nomination as early as 1966, for his lead role in the comedy movie Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment. He was also renowned for his theatre work and was a prolific performer in the Royal Shakespeare Company.

On the big screen, Warner is perhaps best known for his role in the disaster movie Titanic. Warner played Billy Zane’s villainous sidekick Spicer Lovejoy in the blockbuster ‘90s movie.

He also starred in the horror movie The Omen, in which his character was famously decapitated by a pane of glass, in one of the most iconic scenes in horror history.

Warner also appeared in the science fiction movie Tron, the live-action Disney movie Mary Poppins Returns, as well as being a part of the Star Trek and Doctor Who franchises.