Robert De Niro and Jamie Foxx to star in new action movie Tin Soldier

A new action movie has joined the Cannes marketplace, with a starry cast and an interesting-sounding premise. Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, and John Leguizamo have been cast in Tin Soldier, which begins filming in Greece shortly. Brad Furman is directing a script written by Jess Fuerst.

According to Deadline, “Tin Soldier tells the story of The Bokushi (Foxx), who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him. Surrounded by his devout military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons.”

“After several failed infiltration attempts, the government – in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) – recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), an ex-special forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.”

“I am honoured to be a part of the team behind such an ambitious, important and deeply personal work in Tin Soldier,” director Furman said. “With awe-inspiring settings and set pieces built for the big screen, this is an original story about struggle, sacrifice and the power of love and acceptance. To collaborate with a cast of this calibre is beyond humbling. The individual inspiration they have brought to each role is like nothing I have seen before. This has been an exciting journey and my hope is the film is even more exciting for audiences around the world.”

Jamie Foxx has an eclectic filmography, but has appeared in thrillers such as Collateral, Miami Vice, and Baby Driver. Scott Eastwood has appeared in Suicide Squad, The Fate of the Furious, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Wrath of Man. John Leguizamo most recently appeared in Encanto. Robert De Niro needs no introduction, unless you’ve never seen a film.

While we wait for more news on Tin Soldier, check out our guide to the best thriller movies.