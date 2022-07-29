Donald Trump reportedly crashed Wolf of Wall Street set

Donald Trump has appeared in many films and TV series over the years, from Sex in the City to having his likeness portrayed in The Simpsons. However, when he made an impromptu visit to the set of Martin Scorsese’s 2013 The Wolf of Wall Street, his presence wasn’t exactly a ‘fun’ addition but instead, according to the cast, a disruptive experience.

The Wolf of Wall Street is a movie based on the true story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort, which shows his downfall as corruption and fraud take hold of his life. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the part of Belfort, acting opposite Cristin Milioti, who portrays his first wife, Teresa Petrillo, and Margot Robbie, who plays his second wife, Naomi Lapaglia.

Speaking with The Independent, Milioti recalled filming the scene where her character sees Belfort having an affair with Naomi in a limo shot outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, New York. According to Milioti, Trump crashed onto the production, and she didn’t hold back while describing the experience of having him on set, calling Trump a “buffoon.”

“Ugh. [Milioti sighs] He crashed the set, and he was a complete and utter buffoon,” she said. “As we all know.” Milioti didn’t give any details about what these “buffoon” actions on set were. However, executive producer Irwin Winkler’s 2019 memoir, Life in Movies: Stories from 50 Years in Hollywood, Wolf of Wall Street, does offer some more info regarding Trump’s disruption.

In his novel, Winkler recalls Trump crashing The Wolf of Wall Street with the hopes of landing a part in the drama movie. And we aren’t talking about a quick cameo here. According to the producer, Trump didn’t want a simple walk-on part.

Thankfully, Trump didn’t get his wish, but it sounds like the whole ordeal upset the cast and crew’s schedule, to the point that they still remember it almost a decade later. As mentioned above, Trump has previously appeared in other New York-based movies over the years, such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the comedy movie Zoolander.

However, expecting to be granted a part on the spot in a Scorsese film, an Oscar-winning filmmaker known for quality and attention to detail, was a doomed venture from the beginning.

