The Witches of Eastwick remake on its way from Warner Bros

It’s time to gather the coven because Eastwick’s infamous witches are making their cinematic comeback. According to Screen Daily, Warner Bros has signed Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg to write and direct a remake of the hit fantasy movie, The Witches Of Eastwick.

Based on John Updike’s novel of the same name, the original ‘80s movie was directed by George Miller and told the story of three beautiful women who, after a mysterious man appears, have all their wildest wishes granted. However, their romantic fantasies come at a cost, and deadly jealousy ensues. Starring Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer, the comedy movie was nominated for two Academy Awards, and won a BAFTA on the year of its release. With acclaim and a massive cult following behind its name, the film has gone down as a bona fide, dark comedic classic.

Thyberg is about to start writing the remake’s script. However, it is unknown if she will be sticking to the 1987 movie’s original storyline, written by Michael Cristofer. The Swedish director reportedly signed the deal with Warner Bros last week, with shooting scheduled to take place in the US at a to-be-determined date. Stay tuned for updates.

Besides Thyberg, the film has also signed on a handful of notable producers. Doug Wick, and former Sony and Warner Bros exec Lucy Fish, are on board the project. The pair are highly seasoned, having produced titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, the Divergent trilogy, and the family movie Stuart Little.

It seems like The Witches Of Eastwick is in very capable hands, and we are curious to see what this new version will bring to the timeless classic. While we wait on more magical news, why not get your occult fix with our list of the best ghost movies of all time.