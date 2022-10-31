The Witcher: how old is Geralt?

How old is Geralt? Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the book series of the same name, the fantasy series The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mighty monster hunter and adventurer who protects the common folk from the various beasts and creatures that plague the land.

Geralt isn’t just some lucky chump with a sword; that wouldn’t make for a good TV series. As a Witcher, he’s been exposed to numerous magical mutagens, which have made him so much more than a simple human. He’s been blessed with superhuman strength and reflexes that make him more than a match for any monster.

The trials he underwent to become a Witcher have dramatically changed how he ages. So even though Geralt looks like a man in his mid-thirties, he’s actually far, far older. How old is Geralt? Well, that’s a great question.

How old is Geralt?

At the start of The Witcher season 2, Geralt is 104 years old. Geralt does not age normally as a result of the Trial of Grasses. This ritual gives the Witchers their superhuman abilities, and it involves drinking a series of potions which cause the body to undergo an agonising mutation.

Most who attempt the trial die in the process, but those who survive are reborn with all the superhuman abilities of a Witcher and those nifty cat-like eyes.

How long do Witchers live?

No one knows how long a Witcher can live as all have died in the course of their duties long before old age could claim them. Vesemir is currently the oldest known Witcher, and he’s 169 years old.

Although they age slower than mortals, it is theoretically possible for a Witcher to die of old age as they demonstrably slow down as they get older; it’s just highly unlikely.

