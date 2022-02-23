The Wilds season 2 to premiere on Prime Video May 6

The long wait for season two of Prime Video’s Lord of the Flies style show The Wilds will finally be over on May 6, 2022. The first season was shown in December 2020, so it’s been an arduous wait for fans of the show.

While The Wilds fans were waiting for season two, they did at least have Yellowjackets to fill the gap – which tells a similar tale of a group of teen girls who crash land and must survive, and even had a flashback and forward structure too. There can be no doubt that both shows were influenced by that titan of the “plane crash survivor” genre – Lost. A movie was also released last year that featured a group of people stranded on a beach, who were being monitored and experimented on (as happens in The Wilds) – M. Night Shyamalan’s Old.

The first season of The Wilds saw the “Dawn of Eve” girls being socially-experimented upon by Rachel Griffiths’ Gretchen, while trying to survive the trials and tribulations of being stranded on an island.

Season two will see the introduction of a group of boys called “The Twilight of Adam,” which will add a whole new dynamic to the show. The new cast-members are; Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook and Alex Fitzalan.

There’s still plenty of mysteries to unravel, including who exactly is dead and how they died, as well as the full extent of Gretchen’s organisation and what is going on. What are their motivations? How do the girls (and now boys) eventually escape? There are still many unanswered questions.

