The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge loves her SNL sketch

Jennifer Coolidge made such an impression in the first season of The White Lotus, she was the only character to make it to season two. Some of her lines, such as “please – these gays – they’re trying to murder me” have become viral memes. This of course led to SNL doing a Jennifer Coolidge skit on its most recent episode which was hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler.

Chloe Fineman, who has been on SNL since 2019, took on the daunting challenge of doing the Jennifer Coolidge impression on the emotional episode – which saw the departure of cast-member Cecily Strong after a decade on the show. The sketch was called ‘Jennifer Coolidge is impressed by Christmas stuff’ and sees her marveling at stockings, eggnog, lights, and presents.

Coolidge herself was impressed by the impression, posting on Twitter and Instagram; “Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist Chloe Fineman with your hilarious imitation!!”



Coolidge added; “Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you!!”

Some of Coolidge’s iconic characters include Stifler’s Mom in the American Pie series, Paulette in Legally Blonde, Victoria in Sex and the City, Whitney S. Pierce in Glee, and Susan in Promising Young Woman. She is also known for her work as part of Christopher Guest’s ensemble – including Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

Austin Butler became emotional talking about his mother, who passed away in 2014, during his SNL monologue. Butler is hotly tipped for an Oscar nomination for his leading role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

