Where was The Watcher filmed? Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind TV series like American Horror Story and Scream Queens, is back with a terrifying new show, The Watcher. This shocking Netflix series is inspired by true events and tells the story of Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock.

For the Brannocks, life is going pretty well. They’ve two beautiful kids, good jobs, and they’ve just found their dream house, 657 Boulevard in Westfield. What seems like the suburban dream quickly becomes a nightmare, however, when the couple starts receiving letters from a mysterious figure who claims to have watched the house for generations.

As their paranoia ramps up, the stalker, who calls himself The Watcher, begins a campaign of harassment that leaves the Brannocks terrified. Can they discover the identity of this mysterious menace? Well, you’ll have to watch the horror series to find out, but you don’t need to go anywhere if you want to find out where The Watcher was filmed.

Where was The Watcher filmed?

Despite being set in New Jersey, The Watcher was filmed across the Hudson River in New York. Specifically, the majority of the series was filmed in Westchester County.

According to the Connecticut Insider, for 657 Boulevard itself, a house on Warriston Lane in Rye was used, while various homes on the street were used for the wider neighbourhood.

Where is the real-life house from The Watcher?

The real-life 657 Boulevard is in Westfield, New Jersey, about an hour’s drive from New York City.

