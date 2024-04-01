We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Walking Dead star knows why people want to punch Negan so much

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays the nefarious Negan on horror series The Walking Dead so well that people want to punch him, but the actor says he understands.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead 

The Walking Dead may contain all the flesh-eating nemeses you’d expect to find in a classic zombie movie, but it also has plenty of great human villains, too. Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays the best of them, Negan, and the actor says he totally understands why people want to punch his character in the TV series.

Like any good movie villain, Negan has motivations for his malice, and like many in the show, he is just trying to survive. Although, no one else in the apocalyptic wilderness is carrying a baseball bat covered in barbed-wire, so that’s a good indicator of just how bad Negan is.

Over the course of countless seasons of the drama series and its spin-offs, many characters have come to blows with Negan. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Morgan admits he gets why other characters hate Negan.

“Negan is a bit of a screwup. He’s just that guy that you want to smack. He’s a punchable guy, and I understand that, being the guy that says the stuff that comes out of his mouth. I want to punch him sometimes!” Morgan explained.

The actor should be used to playing punchable characters, after starring as The Comedian in the superhero movie Watchmen. Morgan is so good at playing these detestable men; perhaps too good? Hopefully no one wants to punch him in real life.

