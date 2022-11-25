The Walking Dead star finished horror series with two broken feet

Making a TV series is hard work for everyone involved, but it’s easy to presume that the actors are insulated from the difficult parts of making TV. Well, that’s not true. You could be making the lightest, most throwaway comedy series in the world, and I guarantee the stars involved are putting up with the same shit we all put up with in our day jobs.

Unlike most of us (certainly, I sat at my comfy desk chair), the chance of getting injured while at work is also surprisingly high, especially if you do your own stunts. Enter Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who’s probably best known these days for playing the villainous Negan on the horror series The Walking Dead.

Morgan managed to break not one but two of his feet while shooting The Walking Dead. He let fans know about his injuries back in March 2022, tweeting, “Just didn’t want to go to hospital and risk Covid. Finally went… yup. It’s broke. Nothing I can really do until I’m home. All good. Been working the entire time. I only cry like… three times a day. Maybe four.”

However, in a recent interview with Insider, the Supernatural star admitted it wasn’t just the one foot. “Both feet,” he explained. “I think I had, honestly, just shoes that weren’t very good and just jumping, landing a few times. It started off as kind of nothing, a hairline fracture. And then it got worse. The bones in my heel aren’t smooth anymore.”

Don’t worry, though. He claims he’s on the road to recovery now. The Walking Dead has wrapped up now as well, so he’s no chance of hurting his shooting that show again, at least.

