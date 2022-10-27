The Simpsons becomes an anime series in Death Note Halloween parody

The annual Treehouse of Horror compilation is a treat that fans of The Simpsons look forward to every year. They can provide some of the best and most memorable Simpsons sequences, with Treehouse of Horror V being a classic. It’s filled with three back-to-back bangers – The Shinning, Time and Punishment, and Nightmare Cafeteria.

Well, just to make you feel especially old, we’re now on Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, and The Simpsons writers have turned to the world of anime for inspiration. A parody of Death Note will be one of the segments for this year’s Halloween episode, and some images which reveal anime versions of Lisa, Homer, and Marge have been released.

The ‘Death Tome’ segment is animated by DR Movie, who worked on Death Note and includes Easter eggs such as anime versions of Disco Stu in the background. Hearing Lisa’s voice paired with an anime character will take some getting used to, but the animation-style is faultless.

Treehouse of Horror XXXIII premieres on October 30, and the two other segments will parody horror movie The Babadook and sci-fi series Westworld. Death Note focuses on a bright teenager who discovers a mysterious black notebook that gives him supernatural power over life and death caused by writing a person’s name in the book. The teen becomes intoxicated with power as he decides to cleanse the world of undesirables.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers are bringing a live-action version of Death Note to Netflix. While The Simpson’s may be on its 34th season, it is showing no signs of stopping and possibly will never end.

If Treehouse of Horror has you in a spooky mood, check out our guide to the best horror anime.