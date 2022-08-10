Will The Simpsons ever end? For over 30 seasons now, animated series The Simpsons has been delighting fans of Springfield and the dysfunctional American family. Though the ’90s was certainly the peak for the TV series, it hasn’t slowed down any through the intervening decades.

We’ve gotten one animated movie (so far), but despite the allure of the big screen, Homer, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and Marge have remained steadfast on our televisions. At this point, hundreds of episodes have been made, and despite some creative turnover, there’s been little disruption to The Simpsons. It’s a pop culture juggernaut that’s always just hummed along, even if you weren’t paying attention.

Everything finishes one way or the other, though, and the ending of The Simpsons is a question often pondered. Will The Simpsons ever end? Will we get another family movie first? Who’s even running The Simpsons now? Wait, they’re still making The Simpsons? All questions we’re happy to answer – though we can’t necessarily vouch for how good The Simpsons has been over the last while.

Will The Simpsons ever end?

One day, yes, the Simpsons will end, but will it finish any time soon? No. The incredibly popular animated sitcom will move onto season 34 this September, and while there hasn’t been news on further renewals, you can expect them.

In 2021, The Simpsons was renewed for seasons 33 and 34 simultaneously, and there’s been no indication that these would be the end. If anything, it’s the opposite, since all the classic seasons on Disney Plus has bolstered viewership.

“To be honest, the talk of ending, especially as we’re doing really well on Disney Plus in the US and the UK and other countries in the Americas, I don’t see anybody going, ‘Let’s wrap it up, or figure out how to get out of it’ at the moment,” Al Jean, the current showrunner, told Radio Times in 2021.

The Simpsons continues to cross incredible milestones, crossing 700 episodes in season 33. Could episode 1000 be the end? Don’t count on it, but we’ve a ways to go yet.

Where can you stream The Simpsons?

You can find every The Simpsons episodes on Disney Plus. This is a result of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and obtaining the latter’s full library.

The Simpsons is available for all Disney Plus subscribers, with new seasons joining older ones regularly. Perfect for going back to the show’s heyday!