The Serpent Queen season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is The Serpent Queen season 2 release date? The period drama series set in 16th century France is back for more from the life of French queen and canny political operator Catherine de’ Medici.

Airing on the Starz Network, this historical drama series stars Samantha Morton as Catherine de’ Medici. She married French king Henry II in 1547 and subsequently became Queen of France, exerting great political influence during the reigns of her children. The TV series, set within the corridors of power in France at the time, explores her ruthlessness and her undeniable smarts.

So, when will Catherine be back on screens for The Serpent Queen season 2 release date? We’ll try to answer that question, as well as taking a look through history at where the show could go next, and look at which characters could be back at court in The Serpent Queen season 2.

The Serpent Queen season 2 release date speculation

As of March 2023, we do not yet know The Serpent Queen season 2 release date.

Starz gave the green light to The Serpent Queen season 2 in October 2022, just before the season one finale hit screens. In a statement, Starz president of originals Kathryn Busby said that the series is “the perfect complement to our female-forward slate”.

She added that the show is “distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected”, promising that season 2 will be “even more provocative and sublime”. So we’re definitely getting more from Catherine, it’s just a case of when.

In an interview with the National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image in France, executive producer John Bernard revealed that the series was due to begin filming in February 2023. If the pattern of the first season is followed – production started in April 2021 and the premiere was September 2022 – we should expect The Serpent Queen season 2 around July 2024.

Though, of course, the pandemic could have played a part in extending the timescale for season one, and we could get the return of the series even earlier. We’ll update this guide as soon as we know more.

The Serpent Queen season 2 cast speculation

Samantha Morton is definitely coming back as Catherine to lead The Serpent Queen season 2 cast. Morton has said she loves playing the character and is “honoured” to be continuing the story in The Serpent Queen season 2.

As for the future, key characters played by Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Sennia Nanua, Kiruna Stamell, and Naomi Battrick could certainly be back. There’s also the prospect of the excellent Liv Hill returning for more flashbacks as the younger version of Catherine, but nothing is yet confirmed.

The Serpent Queen season 2 potential cast list:

Samantha Morton as Catherine de’ Medici

Liv Hill as the young Catherine de’ Medici

Amrita Acharia as Aabis

Enzo Cilenti as Cosimo Ruggeri

Sennia Nanua as Rahima

Kiruna Stamell as Mathilde

Naomi Battrick as Anne d’Etampes

The Serpent Queen season 2 plot speculation

The Serpent Queen season 2 plot has not yet been confirmed, but we know it will continue to focus on the real life of Catherine de’ Medici.

The final episode of the first season featured the coronation of Catherine’s 11-year-old son Charles IX, with Morton’s protagonist placing the crown on her child’s head herself. It’s a clear signal that she will continue to wield enormous political power during his reign. If they’re not tall enough to ride a rollercoaster yet, they’re probably not doing much ruling.

It was during Charles’ reign that Catherine is said to have played a part in the authorisation of the 1572 St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre, in which thousands of Huguenots were slaughtered. It remains to be seen whether that event will be a part of The Serpent Queen season 2 but, if the series aims to explore Catherine’s entire life, it’s a story they will have to tell eventually.

The Serpent Queen season 2 trailer speculation

No, there isn’t a The Serpent Queen season 2 trailer as of March 2023.

Production on The Serpent Queen season 2 has only just started, so it might be a while until we get a glimpse of the show’s return. The season one trailer (above) arrived just a few months before the series premiered, so there is likely to be a long wait for a season 2 trailer.

