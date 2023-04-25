The Santa Clauses season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more news

What is The Santa Clauses season 2 release date? Season one of the 2022 Christmas comedy delighted families with its merry laughter and light tone.

Based on The Santa Clause Christmas movies and starring Toy Story‘s Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, the Disney Plus series follows Scott Calvin as he seeks out a new Santa to replace him as he ages.

Scott also prepares to take his family on an adventure south of the Pole in the comedy series. But what is the Calvin family up to next and is there a The Santa Clauses season 2 release date?

The Santa Clauses season 2 release date speculation

There is no Santa Clauses season 2 release date but production began in February 2023, so a December release in time for Christmas is likely.

When the season 1 finale aired in 2022, Disney announced another season would be coming. Season one aired in time to wrap up for Christmas 2022, so the quick turn-around on filming season 2 points North for a repeat.

The Santa Clauses season 2 cast

The main cast is returning for The Santa Clauses season 2 cast, including Elizabeth Mitchell and Tim Allen. Eric Stonestreet has joined.

The Santa Clauses season 2 cast list:

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa

Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol

Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus

Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus

Devin Bright as Noel

Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas/Mad Santa

Matilda Lawler as Betty

Marta Kessler as Olga

Liam Kyle as Gary

Isabella Bennett as Edie

Sasha Knight as Crouton

Ruby Jay as Riley

Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon

Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch

The Santa Clauses season 2 plot

The Santa Clauses season 2 plot will follow the Calvins as Magnus, The Mad Santa in the 14th century, returns to usurp Scott.

Season 2 of the comedy series is said to continue with the Calvin family in the North Pole as Scott continues as Santa after his retirement was put delayed by failing to find a suitable successor. Scott is now set to begin training Calvin, his son, to take over as Santa.

Is there a The Santa Clauses season 2 trailer?

There is no The Santa Clauses season 2 trailer yet.

We expect to see a trailer, but production only began in February so we won’t see it for a while.

Where can I watch The Santa Clauses season 2?

The Santa Clauses season will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

When it comes to the best streaming services, Disney’s platform is home to the TV series. It’s an original, so won’t stream on another service. Disney Plus original shows also have not typically been released on home media, so keep that in mind if you’re a Blu-Ray collector.

How many episodes will The Santa Clauses season 2 be?

The number of episodes for The Santa Clauses season 2 is currently unconfirmed.

While we’ve got details on the cast and a broad plot outline, Disney hasn’t yet revealed the episode count. Season 1 had six episodes, so we’re betting on the same number or perhaps a couple more considering the show was successful.

For more, check out the new movies coming soon, the best Disney Plus Christmas movies, or the best comedy series of all time.