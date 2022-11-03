The Sandman season 2 officially happening at Netflix

Good news, Neil Gaiman fans! The Sandman season 2 is officially happening and is already underway over at the streaming service giant Netflix.

Since launching in August 2022, the hit fantasy series based on Gaiman’s DC Comics series of the same name, The Sandman, has delighted TV viewers – bringing in a whopping 69.5m hours watch time in its first week and remaining in the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 titles three days after its release. However, despite the mass success and critical praise, no word on the TV series being renewed for another instalment has been made – that is, until recently, courtesy of a leak on social media.

The renewal confirmation of The Sandman hit the public sphere after an accidental leak on DC Comics’ official Twitter page. The now-deleted tweet read (via Deadline): “The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.”

However, despite the apparent blunder, Gaiman has come forward to confirm the information from DC – making sure no confusion around the announcement took place. Taking to Twitter, the author shared that The Sandman season 2 is indeed happening with his followers.

“The rumours are true,” he wrote. “Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened…”

Currently, there is no word on when The Sandman season 2 will hit our small screens – stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, here is our list of the best Netflix series you can watch right now.