Travel to The Dreaming in The Sandman TV series trailer

Prepare to return to The Dreaming because Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Sandman TV series. Based on Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic run, The Sandman isn’t your typical superhero story, and we can’t imagine it’ll share much in common with any of the MCU series you’ve been watching.

Instead of focusing on a hero with a fondness for spandex and thumping criminals down dark alleys, The Sandman tells the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams. The series begins with this powerful figure being trapped when an occult ritual goes wrong, and he’s bound in a glass prison.

With Morpheus gone, his kingdom falls to ruin, and countless nightmares and dreams make their way to the human world, causing chaos along the way. Imprisoned but not defeated, Morpheus patiently waits for a chance to escape and restore order to the world. How does he escape? Can he control the nightmares stripped of his most powerful tools? Will humanity ever get a good night’s sleep again? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out.

Check out the new trailer below:

The new trailer for ‘THE SANDMAN’ has been released. #SDCC The series premieres on August 5 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/EsT3WgHvB0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2022

Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and he’ll be joined by Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), and Boyd Holbrook (the terrifying Corinthian).

The Sandman will make your TV dreams come true on August 5, 2022. If you love the work of Neil Gaiman, check out our guide on the Good Omens season 2 release date.