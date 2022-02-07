Bruce Willis now has his own Razzie category after eight bad performances in one year

The Razzies have long been controversial, with many questioning whether awards for worst movies and performances of the year are really needed. They tend to generate conversations every year, however, and who chooses to accept their awards in person can tell you a lot about a star. These have included Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry – and both gave very funny speeches.

This year’s controversies include Ben Affleck’s nomination for The Last Duel – a performance many critics praised as awards-worthy (as in Oscars, not Razzies). But the biggest laugh has to be that Bruce Willis made so many movies in 2021 that he has his own category.

The category is called – Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie – and covers all eight of Willis’ um, direct-to-video releases last year. We all remember them, right? Just in case you need a refresh, they were Siege, Apex, Fortress, Deadlock, Cosmic Sin, Out of Death, Survive the Game, and Midnight in the Switchgrass – which at least has a memorable name.

Never fret, if you didn’t have your fill of Bruce Willis last year, he already has eight 2022 releases lined up and they are Fortress 2 (because the first was such a success), Vendetta, The Wrong Place, Gasoline Alley, Die Like Lovers, Corrective Measures, A Day to Die…and Fortress 3 (?!)

We’re not quite sure who Willis owes money to, but it’s a marked contrast to his hey-day – from 1988’s Die Hard, to Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element and Armageddon in the ’90s, to the noirs Sin City and Lucky Number Slevin in the mid-2000s. And that’s not to mention his critically-acclaimed performances in 1995’s Twelve Monkeys and 1999’s The Sixth Sense.

As recently as 2019, Willis appeared in M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass and Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn, so it’s not certain quite why the last couple of years have prompted him to appear in quite so many movies of questionable quality.

