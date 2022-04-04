How to watch The Outfit – can I stream Mark Rylance’s new thriller?

How can I watch The Outfit? The new thriller movie, which opened to rave reviews at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival, stars Ready Player One actor Mark Rylance as Leonard, an English tailor whose threads have gotten into a tangle due to his involvement with a prominent Chicago crime family.

In this drama movie, we find Leonard operating modest tailors in a poor area of Chicago, having previously operated in swanky Savile Row, London before a family tragedy turned his world upside down. With a family of gangsters being the only ones who can afford Leonard’s suits, will he find himself stitched up? Or will he be able to cut ties with the violent family for good?

Along with Rylance, the movie stars Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O’Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale. The director of The Outfit is Graham Moore, who is known for his novel The Sherlockian as well as his screenplay for 2014’s Golden Globe-winning historical flick The Imitation Game. Moore also co-wrote the script for The Outfit along with Johnathan McClain.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE OUTFIT?

The Outfit has been available to watch in US theatres since March 18, while in the UK, it is set to be released on April 8. Tickets are still available in all major US cinemas, but probably not for much longer. Meanwhile, in the UK, advance booking is already available for all major cinemas and will likely be available on the day, too.

Can I stream the Outfit?

Unfortunately, The Outfit is not available to stream just yet. As a Universal movie, it will likely follow the pattern of other films distributed by the company, like Licorice Pizza and M Night Shymalan’s Old, by becoming available to purchase or rent on video-on-demand platforms approximately 1-2 months following its theatrical release date.

This means that it is likely to be available to purchase or rent on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Plus sometime in May. However, like its theatrical release, it might come to the US a few weeks before it does in the UK. You can probably expect DVDs and Blu-rays of The Outfit to come a week or two after their digital release, so by the start of summer 2022 seems like a safe bet, although we don’t know for sure.

If you feel deprived of Rylance in the meantime, you can watch him in the Oscar-nominated comedy movie Don’t Look Up on Netflix, where he plays an eccentric billionaire who may or may not have real-life inspiration…