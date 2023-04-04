The Orville season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is The Orville season 4 release date? In 2017 Seth MacFarlane brought all of us sci-fans one of the funniest shows set among the stars. Since The Orville’s release, it has blown away ratings and captured all of our collective hearts – becoming Fox’s “most-viewed debut drama” and being picked up by Disney Plus. However, like all great things, we want more, and we want more now.

The Orville season 3 – titled The Orville: New Horizons – hit our small screens via the streaming service Disney Plus on June 2022. The new entry of the TV series saw betrayal, intergalactic alliances form, and plenty of juicy conflicts. However, despite a relatively tied-up storyline, there are still plenty of questions that need answering. What will happen to the Union? Will there be consequences for Krill Supreme Chancellor Teleya?

Well, in anticipation of the next chapter of the drama series, The Digital Fix has been searching the galaxy for answers. Here is everything we know about The Orville season 4 release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Orville season 4 release date speculation

As of April 2023, there is no official The Orville season 4 release date. And unfortunately, fans may be waiting for quite some time till an update heads our way, as a new instalment of the sci-fi series hasn’t been confirmed yet.

However, fans can get excited knowing that season 4 is definitely a possibility as actor Chad L. Coleman revealed that a ‘promising meeting’ took place between the show’s creator Seth MacFarlane and Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment Dana Walden in 2023 (via Cinemablend).

“We’re all in the loop and out of the loop. We think it’s gonna happen, but it’s still up in the air,” Coleman said. “There’s so much going on with all of these studios that it’s just like, ‘Well, we gotta settle this thing first, then we can really decide on that thing.’”

“A bunch of that is going on. We hope so. Seth has an amazing relationship with Dana [Walden] and with Disney, who’s running it now. And they said they’ve had promising meetings, so we’ll see.”

The cast and crew contracts for The Orville expired after season 3 so if a new chapter did head our way, it would be after a series of likely long agreements and multiple meetings were held. With that in mind, a 2023 release date is probably too hopeful. If the comedy series does get picked up, The Orville season 4 release date would most probably be sometime in mid to late 2024 at the earliest.

The Orville season 4 cast speculation

As mentioned above, The Orville season 4 cast list hasn’t been finalised due to expired contracts, but we are willing to bet that our main players will return.

Once the show gets another chapter greenlight, it makes sense that Seth MacFarlane will return as Captain Edward Mercer. Along with MacFarlane, the majority of the USS Orville crew will likely jump on board for a new season.

The potential Orville season 4 cast list:

Seth MacFarlane as Captain Edward “Ed” Mercer

Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson

Penny Johnson Jerald as Doctor Claire Finn

Scott Grimes as Lieutenant Gordon Malloy

Peter Macon as Lieutenant Commander Bortus

Mark Jackson as Isaac

J. Lee as Lieutenant John LaMarr

Jessica Szohr as Lieutenant Commander Talla Keyali

However, if season 4 does go ahead, we do know one person who won’t be in the cast. During the season 3 finale, fans witnessed Ensign Charly Burke – played by Anne Winters – sacrifice herself to save Issac. So yeah, since we aren’t expecting to see any ghosts in The Orville season 4, we doubt she will return.

We will be sure to keep you posted as more casting news and developments head our way.

The Orville season 4 plot speculation

Thanks to the exciting conclusion from season 3, it is safe to say that The Orville season 4 plot will pick up from where the show last left off. Tensions between the Planetary Union and the Moclans and Krill are still frosty – so you just know that drama is waiting to kick off.

At the end of season 3, we saw the Moclans and Krill form an alliance to try and destroy the Kaylons with a unique weapon. In order to uphold peace, Mercer led an attack against the Krill – which ultimately led to Ensign Charly Burke saving the Kaylons at the expense of her own life.

Since they were saved from total destruction, as you can imagine, the Kaylons decided to ally with the Union. But this supposed happy ending has some potential pitfalls. Krill Supreme Chancellor Teleya is currently on Earth getting tried for her war crimes, and we can’t imagine that this will go down well.

If a new season was ordered, we can easily imagine a plotline revolving around the Moclans and Krill attacking Union outposts and declaring fall-out war with Teleya as the poster child and justification for escalated conflict. It is all very spicy, and there are plenty of opportunities for more conflict, battles, and space-related antics.

And that is everything that you need to know about The Orville season 4! For more space-related content, here are all of the Star Wars series ranked, and the best Star Trek characters. Or, for more classic picks, here is our list of the best movies of all time.