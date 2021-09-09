Nicolas Cage to star in his first ever western movie

Coming straight off his stellar performance as a reclusive truffle hunter in Pig, Nicolas Cage is now saddling up for his very first western, starring as the leading actor in the upcoming flick, The Old Way. It looks like Cage is keen to pick up his six-shooters and make a splash in the genre, as he is also cast in Butcher’s Crossing, with both westerns set to be shot back to back in Montana.

According to Deadline, The Old Way will follow the story of a retired gunslinger named Colton Briggs (Cage), who has left his action-packed past in favour of a quiet life running a general store with his family. However, when a gang of outlaws stroll into town and murder his wife, Colton picks up his deadly holster again, and he and his 12-year-old daughter go out on a quest for revenge. Carl W. Lucas penned the script for the upcoming adventure movie, and Brett Donowho is directing the flick.

It is about time we see Cage put on a cowboy hat and star in a western, and the actor told Deadline what the opportunity to break into the genre finally means to him at this point in his career.

“After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the western with both The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing. Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue,” Cage explained. “I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanising.”

Although Cage may be new to the Western genre, he is no stranger to a revenge plotline. From the horror movie Mandy, to the thriller movie Pig, we have seen the star avenge and hunt for his loved ones multiple times. With this in mind, The Old Way seems right up the Academy Award-winning actor’s street.

Currently, there is no release date for The Old Way. However, fans can look forward to seeing Nicolas Cage on the big screen in the action movie Prisoners of the Ghostland, which will open on September 17.