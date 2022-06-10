The Old Guard 2 cast adds Uma Thurman and Henry Golding

We haven’t heard much about The Old Guard 2 since Charlize Theron confirmed it was happening nearly a year ago. But there’s good news, because we have our first casting announcements, and new additions to the cast will be Uma Thurman and Henry Golding.

As well as star Charlize Theron – KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Ngô Thanh Vân – are all expected to return for the comic book sequel. The Old Guard was a huge hit for Netflix when it premiered in 2020, so it’s no surprise that a sequel is on the way, but it is taking a frustratingly long time. Filming is expected to get underway sometime this year.

Victoria Mahoney – who was a second-unit director on The Rise of Skywalker, as well as working on many television shows including Lovecraft Country – is taking over the directing reins from Gina Prince-Bythewood. The Old Guard is about an immortal team of mercenaries, including Joe and Nicky – a couple who have been together since the Crusades. It had an all-time great sequel-tease ending, with Andy’s (Theron) lover-rival Quynh approaching Booker (Schoenaerts), who had betrayed his team.

Uma Thurman needs no introduction, as she is best known for her collaborations with Quentin Tarantino. She will soon be seen in the highly-anticipated Red, White & Royal Blue – an adaptation of the best-selling romance novel about the son of the US President and an English Prince.

Henry Golding is known for Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor, Last Christmas, and The Gentlemen. He has several upcoming projects, including Persuasion with Dakota Johnson. A sequel to Crazy Rich Asians is also in the pipeline.

