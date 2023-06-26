Neon Demon director is making this TV series, and it’s an odd choice

Auteur director Nicolas Winding Refn just signed on to helm a TV series, and we have to say, he seems like an odd fit considering his best movies are in a totally different wheelhouse.

You might have heard Refn’s name attached to one of the best thriller movies ever, Drive, where his stylistic approach to human drama and the beckon of violence left us catatonic. Or, maybe, you recognize him from the divisive discourse surrounding the homoerotic and gut-churning The Neon Demon — which, depending on who you ask, is quite often one of the best horror movies or the worst (we dig it).

Prefer videogames? No problem, we can refer to his appearance in Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, where he plays a strange and eccentric character, unsurprisingly. Now that we’ve got a background on him, you might understand why we’re wondering what he’s doing adapting The Famous Five.

If you’re unfamiliar, The Famous Five is a massively successful series of children’s novels the BBC is adapting for the small screen. The story follows young Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and dog Timmy, a group of brave adventurers who explore mysteries and go on action-packed quests.

There are 21 books’ worth of source material, and Winding Refn. who will executive produce the series, said (via Deadline): “All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come.”

The Famous Five has already had three adaptions: one German-language movie and two TV versions for the UK network ITV. It may be strange on the surface level, but Winding Refn isn’t directing the episodes himself, it seems, and his production company by NWR Originals is involved, so he can stray from the qualities he’s known for. Plus, the best directors of all time can adapt.

