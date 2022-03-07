New Muppets TV show coming to Disney Plus and Animal is the star

Following a lengthy development process, Disney Plus has a series order for Muppets Mayhem, a show about the Electric Mayhem Band featuring the world’s most famous drummer – Animal. The human star will be Lilly Singh.

According to The Hollywood Reporter; “The comedy will follow the Electric Mayhem Band as it records its first-ever album. Lilly Singh will star as the human lead, Nora, the junior A&R executive who is tasked with managing and wrangling the band that originally debuted in the pilot for The Muppet Show in 1975. The show is described as a music-filled journey in which the 45-year-old band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they attempt to go platinum.”

Aside from Animal, the other band-members are Dr. Teeth, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips. The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, as well as Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes developed the series. Barretta took over voicing iconic characters such as Rowlf and the Swedish Chef when Jim Henson passed on in 1990. The streamer previously teamed with Barretta for Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion.

This is Disney Plus’ second attempt at developing a Muppets series, after one involving Josh Gad called Muppets Live Another Day was scrapped after months of work over creative differences. ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis said; “Their (Goldberg, Barretta and Yorkes) take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and centre of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,” said David Lightbody, senior VP at Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studios.

