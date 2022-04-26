The Muppet Movie vinyl remaster available now

The Muppet Movie is getting a vinyl remaster, over 40 years since the family movie came to theatres. The release, courtesy of iam8bit, comes with new artwork on a double LP that contains some of the greatest songs from Kermit and co.

Kevin Williams created the new gatefold sleeve, which has our favourite frog performing ‘Rainbow Connection’ on the front, with him and Fozzy on their roadtrip on the back. The LPs are split between frog green, and Miss Piggy pink, to coincide with our one true OTP. Besides ‘Rainbow Connection’, you’ve got hits like ‘ Movin’ Right Along’, and ‘Animal… Come Back Animal’.

“The music by legends, Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher, is undisputedly excellent, charming in its love of lyricism, with perfectly-honed harmonies and arrangements,” iam8bit writes on the store listing. “These are the songs that rocketed The Muppets from mere TV stardom to the realm of rockstars.” The Muppet movie vinyl retails for $29.99, and pre-orders start on April 26 at 09:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT.

This is iam8bit’s second vinyl featuring Jim Henson’s merry crew – last year we got The Muppet Christmas Carol soundtrack on wax. That also featured new cover art and all the trimmings you’d expect for a collector’s item worthy of any Disney aficionado (or just someone with taste).

Released in 1979, The Muppet Movie capitalised on the success of The Muppet Show by taking the ensemble, featuring Gonzo, Rizzo, Animal, Statler and Waldorf, and more to the silver screen. The kids movie gave us an origins story for the performers, directed by James Frawley from a script by Jerry Juhl and Jack Burns.

Once you’ve picked up the soundtrack, you can find The Muppet Movie over on Disney Plus.