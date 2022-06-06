The Midnight Club teaser introduces Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series

A first trailer has been released for Mike Flanagan’s next Netflix horror series, following on from the critically-acclaimed Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. The Midnight Club is based on the popular YA book by Christopher Pike and will be coming to Netflix in October.

The synopsis is; “At a manor with a mysterious history, the members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.” The manor in question is Brightcliffe Hospice, and the members of the club are terminally ill patients.

The series stars Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone, Aya Furukawa, Ruth Codd, Yuki Morita, and William Chris Sumpter. Mike Flanagan has gained a significant critical reception recently, with horror movies Gerald’s Game (2017) and Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep (2019), as well as his Netflix shows which were adapted from works by Shirley Jackson and Henry James. His next Netflix series after The Midnight Club will be The Fall of the House of Usher, adapted from Edgar Allen Poe’s short story.

The Midnight Club is something of a departure for Flanagan, because it is based on a Young Adult book from the 1990s, rather than a classic literary work. The trailer features the young cast saying; “To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here,” in what sounds like a ritual or incantation.

You can watch the teaser trailer below;

The Midnight Club is released a couple of weeks before Halloween, to really get us in the mood for spooky season. While we wait for the best time of year, check out our guide to the best horror movies.