This actor thought he peed himself while making The Matrix 4

Jonathan Groff has admitted that he thought he wet himself while filming The Matrix 4. No, it wasn’t because he was overly excited to be in Lana Wachowski’s new science fiction movie, it was because of a sprinkler and the star’s overactive imagination.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly during a cast round table Groff described shooting his first scene with Keanu Reeves which saw his character point a gun at Neo while sprinklers went off overhead “When it was over, I was like, ‘I think I wet my pants. I think I peed myself,” he laughed. “You know when you pee yourself you feel that, like, hot urine? But then, it didn’t go away. When you pee yourself, it’s hot for a second and then it gets cold, and so [the sensation] sustained.”

Groff then admitted he thought one of the shells from the prop gun had gone down his shirt. “I was reaching down there looking for this shell but it wasn’t down there,” he said. “But for like 10 minutes, I had this heat emanating from my… groin.”

At this point Groff’s co-star Carrie-Anne Moss jumped in to help her beleaguered colleague out, saying she feels outside of her own body when she fires a prop gun.

“When I shoot a gun, I can look really cool in a scene but afterwards it’s like my body doesn’t know it’s not real, and it’s really intense,” she explained. “Unless you’re really experienced [and] you’ve gone beyond that point. My body has a physical reaction to it.”

Moss then clarified that “[Groff] didn’t pee your pants. To be clear.” Directed by Lana Wachowski, Matrix 4 is a continuation of the original Matrix trilogy and sees Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Moss) once again do battle with the machines who’ve enslaved humanity.