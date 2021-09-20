Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell to star in Lost Boys reboot

It’s time to hide your necks and grab your crucifixes because Joel Schumacher’s classic monster movie The Lost Boys is getting a remake, and a couple of young horror actors have already been cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (It) are set to star in the new re-imagining of the beloved vampire ‘80s movie.

The 1987 horror movie, The Lost Boys originally followed Michael Emerson (Jason Patric) and his younger brother Sam (Corey Haim). After moving to a small beach town in California, the brothers encounter a gang of vampires who have an affinity for motorcycles, leather jackets, and wearing an excessive amount of hairspray. The original movie was a critical and financial success, grossing over $32 million against a budget of $8.5 million. Its stellar performance would be the catalyst for a franchise, spawning two sequels, two comic book series, and now a modern reboot.

Jupe and Martell will take on the roles of the new central characters for the upcoming film. Jupe has recently made waves as Marcus Abbott in the horror movie A Quiet Place 2, which dominated the box -office earlier this year. Similarly, Martell has established himself as an actor to watch, starring in major studio films such as the thriller movie Knives Out, and the newest adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Along with the impressive actors, Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This) was announced as the project’s director, and Randy McKinnon (Chambers) will pen the script.

Warner Bros is currently keeping details about the new iteration of The Lost Boys under wraps. It is unknown if Jupe and Martell will star as the original brothers or be a new set of characters. However, we know that this version of the horror-comedy movie will be set in the modern-day. This isn’t the first time that a Lost Boys reboot has been put forward. A TV series of the cult classic has been in development limbo since 2016. But, following the news of Warner Bros’ movie, it is unclear if the series will continue production or finally be put to bed.

There is no news on a potential release date for the new Lost Boys flick. However, we are keeping our eyes out for any vampiric updates. In the meantime, why not partake in more undead fun with our list of the best zombie movies of all time.