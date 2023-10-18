Tom Cruise almost robbed us of Ian McKellen’s Gandalf

Ian McKellen was alarmingly close to turning down Gandalf in Lord of the Rings, and a major reason was the chance to work with Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible.

Ian McKellen as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings

It seems that we got a lot closer to a Gandalf not played by Ian McKellen in The Lord of the Rings than you’d think, and that Tom Cruise, of all people, could have been responsible. Ian McKellen was reluctant to sign on for a year of filming in New Zealand, and had some scheduling conflicts with the X-Men movies. He also almost accepted a role in Mission: Impossible 2 which would have prevented him from playing our favorite wizard.

Ian McKellen delivers one of the best performances in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Gandalf. But as McKellen explained at a BAFTA event in 2015, it was touch-and-go as to whether he joined The Lord of the Rings cast.

“I wasn’t mad keen, it was a year living in New Zealand…a year away from home, with a script that wasn’t quite complete, based on books that I didn’t know about. [I didn’t think it was the] huge, big chance of a lifetime that it turned out to be. I very nearly couldn’t do it because initially I was asked by Tom Cruise to be in Mission: Impossible 2.”

McKellen explains that they refused to show him the whole Mission: Impossible script in case he told people about it, so he said; “I’m sorry I can’t be in your film because I don’t know what it is.” And that his agent said; “you’re turning down the chance to work with Tom Cruise?!” But McKellen ended up choosing a different short king – Peter Jackson.

Anthony Hopkins ended up playing what is only a very small role in Mission: Impossible 2. But McKellen says that if he had signed up to it, he’d have missed out on both X-Men and The Lord of the Rings – and we’d have been denied a perfect interpretation of one of the best Lord of the Rings characters.

We can’t imagine anyone else having the same twinkling eyes while they smoke pipe-weed or having the required gusto when delivering lines such as; “fool of a Took!” McKellen brought warmth and mischief to Gandalf, as well as obviously being wise, and of course fierce when faced with the likes of Saruman or the Balrog.

The new Lord of the Rings movie War of the Rohirrim is unlikely to feature Gandalf, but there’s still a lot of speculation about his role in The Rings of Power season 2. While we wait for more news on those, check out our guide to House of the Dragon season 2.

