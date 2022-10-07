Rings of Power: was that the Balrog that will kill Gandalf?

Was that the Balrog that will kill Gandalf? The Rings of Power’s not been afraid to explore the darker side of Middle-earth. So far, we’ve met nasty orcs, the awful Adar, and maybe even werewolves. The penultimate episode of the fantasy series, however, introduced a new threat and one of Sauron and Morgoth’s most powerful and despicable servants, a Balrog.

Most people remember the Balrog from the Lord of the Rings movies. It was the big fiery demon thing that chased the Fellowship through the Mines of Moria. Gandalf the Grey ended up sacrificing his life (well, his current one, at least). The question is whether the Balrog introduced at the end of the episode was the same creature that killed Gandalf.

While it’s impossible to say for certain, it most likely is yes. We know that there is a Balrog under the Misty Mountains. This creature will eventually become known as Durin’s Bane and is released as the Dwarves of Khazad-Dum dig deeper and deeper into the mountain.

The Balrog we saw in The Rings of Power TV series seemed to be pretty deep in the mountain, like the Bane, and we don’t think it’ll be an active threat in the series. That lines up with the Balrog that killed the grey wizard.

That said, its appearance serves more of a warning for the fate that awaits the Dwarves if they do decide to help the Elves and mine the Mithril.