New Lord of the Rings TV show Superbowl trailer reveals the wonders of Middle Earth

The Lord of the Rings spin-off TV show, The Rings of Power, has a new Superbowl trailer which reveals the wonders of Middle Earth, including never-before-seen races and places. The epic fantasy series will debut on Amazon Prime in September 2022.

It starts off with a young woman’s voice saying; “Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there? There’s wonders in the world beyond our wandering.” Two figures with wooden antler-shaped wings on their back traverse the familiar hilltops we are used to seeing from Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movie trilogy.

A young boy, who is possibly a fawn, is shown with acorns and what look like small horns on his head. On the screen, the words “Before the King” come up. We see Morfydd Clark, who is playing a younger version of Galadriel, in a suit of armour, clinging onto the side of mountain with a golden knife. On the screen, the words “Before the Fellowship” come up. We then see the silvan elf Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, with a bow and arrow in a forest firing at something unseen.

On the screen, it says “Before the Ring.” A meteor shoots across the sky, with an elf in golden robes looking at it. There is a troll-like creature, who Galadriel waves a burning torch at. On the screen, it says; “A New Legend Begins”

You can watch the trailer here;

Set hundreds of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, in the Second Age of Middle Earth, the TV show will follow mostly new characters, although Galadriel and Elrond will prominently feature.

