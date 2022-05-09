Lord of the Rings fan spots Nazgûl costume detail you probably missed

How many times have you watched The Lord of the Rings? We’re betting most film fans have seen the epic adventure movies countless times, but we’re also betting pretty much everyone missed a very cool costume detail that links the Nazgûl to Sauron, too. The Lord of the Rings movies are considered some of the best movies of all time, and it’s this incredible level attention to detail that just enhances their reputation even further.

Over on Reddit, the user Martijngamer shared a screenshot from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which shows the horses of the Nazgûl in all their formidable glory. But, if you take a closer look, the costuming work on the horses includes what appears to be an eye, and a very recognisable one at that.

The fantasy movie may be more than 20 years old now, but fans are clearly still finding new and exciting details from the 2000s movies, and it seems many fans are astounded they never noticed this little feature before.

The horses all have special chest riding gear on them, and the eye which is formed in the centre of the chest by this armour is very similar to the Eye of Sauron, the movie’s over-arching villain.

Reddit user inhaleholdxhale commented: “I’ve watched LOTR countless times and never noticed it, wow.” Fellow fan snooggums agrees, saying they have been more “focused on the movement of the riders and horse’s heads” to spot the detail before.

Other Reddit users are simply impressed by the Lord of the Rings character‘s business brain. One user commented: “I love the idea of Sauron having a marketing department. Great design choices from Mordor.”

And, looking at the comments section, it seems “Sauron Swag” is the best way to describe this horse-couture move from the evil eye in the sky.