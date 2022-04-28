Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot gets plot synopsis

Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, which is set for release on March 10 2023, has been given a plot synopsis. The scary movie for kids is an adaptation of the beloved Disney park ride. It was previously made into a movie in 2003, the same year that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride was first adapted into a film.

Although the new movie boasts a strong cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Danny DeVito, it’s hard not to be sad about another version that was in development.

Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro was developing a Haunted Mansion movie for close to a decade, and at one stage Ryan Gosling was attached to star, with Gosling and del Toro even taking a trip to Disneyland together. Gosling has a long history with the ride, having had a childhood obsession with Disneyland, and specifically the Haunted Mansion ride. His parents also reportedly once moved house because they believed it was haunted. In 2009, Gosling and his friend Zach Shields released the Haunted Mansion themed concept album Dead Man’s Bones. But alas, the GDT-Gosling movie never came to be.

The one that is set for release is directed by Justin Simien, and written by 2016 Ghostbusters’ writer Kate Dippold. The plot synopsis is as follows; “In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for.”

“Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).” While these character descriptions are fun, theme park aficionados will be keen to know whether their favourite ghosts – such as Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, The Phantom, and the Hitchhiking Ghosts – will be making an appearance.

Fans of all things spooky and nostalgic are in for a treat (and trick) over the next year or so. Firstly, there’s Wednesday, the Addam’s Family spin-off, then there’s Rob Zombie’s Munsters movie, and don’t forget Hocus Pocus 2.

