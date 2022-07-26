The Gray Man 2 and another spin-off greenlit by Netflix

In entirely unsurprising news, the Russo Brothers’ Netflix action movie The Gray Man is getting not only a sequel, but also a spin-off. The thriller made its Netflix debut on July 22 and stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick and marks Ryan Gosling’s return to movies after a four-year break.

The sequel will see Gosling return to his role as Sierra Six and the spin-off will be written by Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. “The audience reaction to ‘The Gray Man’ has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film,” Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement.

“With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.” The film has not fared too well with critics, with a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Gray Man is a cat-and-mouse thriller, with Chris Evans’ Lloyd Hansen recruited by CIA agents Carmichael and Brewer (Page and Henwick) to track down Six, who is in possession of incriminating evidence against Carmichael. Six is also simultaneously trying to protect Claire, the niece of his mentor Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton).

The Russos are of course behind the MCU movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They will be returning to direct the Gray Man sequel starring Gosling, but it looks as though they won’t helm the spin-off.

