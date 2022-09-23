Jameela Jamil wants to do The Good Place spin-off

Jameela Jamil is currently busy throwing hands in the MCU as the latest Marvel villain, Titania, in the She-Hulk TV series. But, let’s not forget she was in the comedy series The Good Place, and the actor says she wants to continue that work with a spin-off.

Jamil’s time as an MCU character is nearly over now, so she will probably have some time on her hands in the future. With this in mind, the actor is looking ahead to life after the Marvel series, and has turned her attention back to The Good Place.

Jamil plays Tahani Al-Jamil on the popular show, and has spoken to The AV Club about the chances of her character taking on their own spin-off series.

“I don’t think Michael Shur ever would [make a sequel or spin-off], but me and all of our fans do wish that was so. I do think we ended it at the right time, but my goodness. Tahani is really the only survivor so, let’s just call it a spin-off and call it a day,” Jamil said.

While it’s unlikely then, Jamil is certainly hoping she gets another shot at playing Tahani in some capacity. Who knows, maybe Marvel’s Phase 5 will see a crossover event for the ages.

