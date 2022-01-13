Denzel Washington’s next movie is The Equalizer 3

After doing some dastardly sword-fighting in The Tragedy of Macbeth for Apple TV, Denzel Washington looks set to return to the world of action with The Equalizer 3.

Antoine Fuqua made the gangster film The Equalizer in 2014, with a starry cast including Washington, Chloe Grace Moretz, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo and Stranger Things‘ David Harbour. 2018’s The Equalizer 2 saw Washington return to do battle with The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal. Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo also came back for the sequel.

Speaking to Collider, Washington (who is now 67 years old) said; “They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The Tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

Fuqua is apparently in negotiations to direct the third film in the franchise. His next film will be slavery drama Emancipation starring Will Smith for Apple TV.

Loosely based on the 1980s British thriller TV series starring Edward Woodward, The Equalizer premiered in 2014. Washington plays the role of Robert McCall, a former Marine who takes on the Russian mafia to protect a teenaged prostitute, Teri (Chloe Grace Moretz). The Equalizer 2 features McCall taking revenge for the murder of his close friend.

Fuqua has previously indicated that he would like to take McCall on a European adventure in the next installment, although Covid restrictions may make that tricky.

Washington’s The Tragedy of Macbeth comes to Apple TV on January 14.