The Devil’s Hour season 2 release date speculation, plot, and more

What is The Devil’s Hour season 2 release date? The new horror series from Amazon has been a late entry into the best shows of the year. A strange, beguiling mystery, The Devil’s Hour gave us one of Peter Capaldi’s greatest performances while hooking us with a fascinating premise.

In the first season, Lucy, an insomniac, becomes tied to the serial killer Gideon, who can up her withdrawn son, Isaac. How exactly would require a great deal of explanation, but suffice to say, the sci-fi series has plenty of twists and turns for itself.

Created by Tom Moran, the TV series has presented and incredible mystery for viewers to sink their teeth into. But what is The Devil’s Hour season 2 release date? When can we see more? We have some straight answers for you, no further investigation required.

The Devil’s Hour season 2 release date speculation

We don’t know the Devil’s Hour season 2 release date, but we do know it’s coming. Amazon greenlit second and third seasons of the drama series in November 2022, with the next round of episodes to start filming in 2023.

In the announcement, Amazon teased there would be some more twists and turns for viewers. “We’re thrilled with the audience response to The Devil’s Hour,” Dan Grabiner, head of UK originals at Amazon, said, “and can’t wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story.”

The Devil’s Hour season 2 plot speculation

The Devil’s Hour season 2 plot will continue Lucy and Isaac’s journey to figure out exactly how Gideon has messed with their timeline. As discovered at the end of the first season, Gideon’s been messing with time by changing events to suit himself.

His activities have ranged from murder to rigged gambling, and all the interference has created what are essentially time echoes that have impacted Isaac and Lucy. There are now branching timelines, and the mother and son continue to need Gideon if they are to fix everything – complicated business, this timey-wimey carry on.

The Devil’s Hour season 2 cast speculation

We can expect The Devil’s Hour season 2 cast to bring back all the main stars. At the forefront, you have Peter Capaldi, former Doctor, as the menacing, enigmatic Gideon. Then Jessica Raine as Lucy, and Benjamin Chivers as Isaac.

The expected The Devil’s Hour season 2 cast is:

Peter Capaldi as Gideon Shepherd

Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers

Benjamin Chivers as Isaac Stephens

Nikesh Patel as DI Ravi Dhillon

Alex Ferns as DS Nick Holness

Meera Syal as Dr Ruby Bennett

Phil Dunster as Mike Stephens

That’s everything worth knowing about The Devil’s Hour season 2. For more great TV, have a look at our guide to the best Netflix series, best animated series, and best anime series.