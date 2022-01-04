Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Martin Scorsese’s The Devil In The White City

Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Martin Scorsese’s long-gestating The Devil In The White City. Based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book of the same name – about the first modern serial killer H.H Holmes – the project began life as a feature-length thriller movie for Paramount when Leonardo DiCaprio bought the film rights.

The original plan was for DiCaprio to star and Scorsese to direct. Unfortunately, the film got trapped in the mire of development hell and quickly fell off the radar as its stars left to pursue other work. Eventually, in 2019 it was announced that the project was moving forward at Hulu as a TV series, with DiCaprio and Scorsese serving as executive producers.

The news that Reeves may star is the first real piece of news we’ve had about the project since Deadline reported that Castle Rock creator Sam Shaw was working on the show. That said, there’s still nothing concrete about Reeves casting, and we don’t know if the John Wick star will be playing Holmes or the book’s other main character Daniel Burnham.

Based on a true story, The Devil In The White City is set at the turn of the 20th Century in Chicago, where a killer stalks the streets, H.H. Holmes. Holmes was a ghoulish killer who would lure his victims into an elaborate murder castle.

Once inside the castle (a hotel he owned), he’d use traps and hidden passages to kill his victims before dumping their bodies in the basement. The book interweaves the macabre story of Holmes with Burnham’s story as he struggles to get the Windy City ready for the 1893 World’s Fair.

The Devil in The White City doesn't have a release date yet, but we'll let you know when that changes.