The Crow reboot adds FKA Twigs to cast

Although it was first announced on April Fools Day, it looks as though The Crow reboot really is finally happening. Bill Skarsgård will star in the role made famous by Brandon Lee in the 1994 horror movie version. Based on the 1980s comic book by James O’Barr, this reboot has come close to happening several times over the last decade. British musician FKA Twigs will play Skarsgård’s fiancée who he comes back from the grave to avenge.

Skarsgård is of course, no stranger to horror movies, with by far his best-known role being as the cackling sewer clown Pennywise in It. He has also had TV roles in Stephen King’s Castle Rock, and played a vampire in Hemlock Grove.

This will not be FKA Twigs first acting role, having appeared in Shia LaBeouf’s childhood memoir Honey Boy. She is also known for her music videos, which are elaborate affairs that involve her donning many different characters. The role of the fiancée was not significant in the original movie but according to The Hollywood Reporter, in this re-imagining, the part has been re-conceived into a co-lead.

It is unclear if the character never quite dies, perhaps returns in some supernatural form, or may even be a representation of the crow itself. Filming is due to begin in June 2022, in Prague and Munich. It will be directed by Rupert Sanders, the filmmaker behind 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman, and the controversial adaptation of Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson.

Some people consider The Crow a cursed property, due to the fact that Brandon Lee tragically died while filming the movie in 1993. It is unknown how many credited writers this latest iteration will have, because several drafts and redrafts of a proposed Crow reboot have been written over the years.

If you’re a fan of all things creepy, check out our guide to the best zombie movies and the best ghost movies.