The Nun 2 is finally moving forward at Warner Bros

The next chapter in The Conjuring movie series is finally moving ahead. After five years of waiting, Warner Bros has announced that Valak will return in The Nun 2 on September 8, 2023. First introduced in The Conjuring 2, Valak is an evil demonic entity who took great delight in tormenting the Warrens.

Valak got her very own prequel horror movie titled The Nun. The ghost movie followed Father Burke and Sister Irene as they travelled to a monastery under siege from an unknown supernatural entity. Surprise, surprise, the monster tormenting the church was none other than Valak, and things just get worse from there.

Producer James Wan has been teasing a sequel since 2017. “I do know where potentially, if The Nun works out, where The Nun 2 could lead to,” Wan told ScreenRant. “And how that ties back to Lorraine’s story that we’ve set up with the first two Conjurings and make it all come full circle.” Then in 2019, it was announced that the film was officially in development, but news quickly dried up after that.

Vera Farmiga, who plays Lorraine Warren in the Conjuring series, claimed this was in part due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which was delaying filming. In 2022, the project came back to life (or unlife) when Michael Chaves was announced as director.

Chaves is a Conjuring veteran, directing The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Wan, meanwhile, is on board as a producer, and Bonnie Aarons will reprise the role of Valak.

