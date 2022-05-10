The Boys college spin-off has gone into production

The Boys is officially heading to college. A spin-off set at university based on Amazon Prime Video’s hit TV series has started production, after a relatively long gestation period. The show will explore other dark corners of the satirical, bloody universe, particularly how fledgling heroes get their start.

Eric Kripke, showrunner on The Boys, made the announcement himself via Entertainment Weekly. “It’s been a long, winding process but I hope people like it as much as I like it,” he says in a statement. “It’s a really smart, funny, insane show. It’s totally different than The Boys, but it’s completely within that world and tone.”

The unnamed spin-off will follow a bunch of students at Godolkin University, the only Vought-American sponsored college for supes to learn their abilities and potentially join the Seven. In the comics, it’s run by John Godolkin, a horrific Professer X analogue who routinely abuses his students. We don’t know if he’ll play a major role, but we do have the lead cast members of heroic hopefuls otherwise.

London Thor, Shelley Conn, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, and Maddie Phillips make up the core characters. Reina Hardesty, Aimee Carrero, and Shane Paul McGhie were previously attached, but had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

This The Boys project was announced in 2021, but has suffered a longer-than-usual development process. Though we still don’t have a premiere date (or a title), this updates is the most positive news we’ve gotten yet.

Meanwhile, The Boys season 3 is due to start on June 3, with Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and more, all of whom are joined by former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. The first The Boys season 3 trailer suggests we can expect just as much mayhem as before – and we’ll have double the amount once this spin-off comes along.