The Boys season 4 starts filming in August, says Karl Urban

We aren’t done with The Boys season 3 yet, and talk of what’s next from Amazon Prime Video’s TV series is already happening. Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the sci-fi series, has revealed filming starts soon on the fourth season.

“We’re about two months away from filming, and I have no idea. So that’ll tell you something, but yeah, not too far away,” Urban told Collider on The Boys production schedule. “I’m actually going to be seeing Kripke next week and I expect conversations will start to happen about what he’s got in store.”

Urban specifies that he’s not the kind of actor that likes to bother creatives, but he is excited for what’s coming. Helps he’s working on something as wild as The Boys, too. “I like to give them the respect of being able to do their writing process and not be harassed by actors going, ‘What are we doing?'” Urban adds. “But I can’t wait. They always come up with insane stuff, so yeah, it’s going to be fun.”

The Boys season 3 has been an intense one thus far. Jensen Ackles joined as Captain America analogue Soldier Boy, Butcher has taken Compound V, and the Herogasm episode happened.

In The Boys season 2, Kripke incorporated the rise in fascism in contemporary politics to the story, and he’s doubling down on those themes, blending them with all the corporatism. You can call The Boys many things, but uninventive is not one of them. That said, whatever’s coming has an even higher bar cross than ever before.

We’ll see what happens. In the meantime, you can find every episode of The Boys thus far on Amazon Prime Video.