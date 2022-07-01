The Boys – Is Homelander really Soldier Boy’s son?

Is Homelander really Soldier Boy’s son? The latest episode of The Boys saw Hughie, Soldier Boy, and Billy Butcher go toe-to-toe with another member of Payback. This time it was poor Mindstorm – a powerful psychic with the ability to trap people in dreams – that was the target of the super-powered boys.

Intriguingly, though, the episode ended on quite a cliffhanger with Mindstorm muttering something to Soldier Boy as he died. While we, the audience, didn’t hear what he said, we didn’t have to wait long to find out as Soldier Boy called Vought’s head office demanding to speak to Homelander. It was then revealed that Homelander is apparently Soldier Boy’s son.

But is Homelander really Soldier Boy’s son? How did it happen? And what does this mean for Billy Butcher’s plan to kill Homelander? Well, we’ve put on our best thinking caps (the one with the velvet piping) to work out the answers to these intriguing questions. So what are you waiting for a bloody invitation?

Is Homelander really Soldier Boy’s son?

According to Mindstorm, Homelander really is Soldier Boy’s Son. Soldier Boy himself remembers giving Vought a ‘sample’ in the ’80s that he believes they then used to create Homelander. It kind of makes sense.

After all, season 3 of the Boys has gone to some length to draw parallels between Homelander and Soldier Boy’s respective power levels.

It’s obvious now that the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree where Homelander’s concerned, although we’re guessing Vought tweaked Homelander slightly to give him the powers his dear old dad doesn’t possess -flying and heat vision.

What does this mean for Billy Butcher’s plan to kill Homelander?

So what does this mean for Billy’s plan to turn Homelander into a corpse? Well, we can’t say for certain, but we can see it playing out two ways. The first is that Soldier Boy succumbs to his paternal urges, chooses to side with Homelander, and betrays Billy.

While this may seem the most likely option, especially considering he tells Homelanmder he would have “stood aside” for him, you’re forgetting that Soldier Boy isn’t the most stable of supes. In our opinion, he doesn’t seem like the type of guy who’s gunning for the world’s best dad mug.

This brings us to option 2, Soldier Boy doesn’t really give a shit about Homelander being his son and tries to murder him anyway. To be honest, that seems more like The Boys than the first scenario.