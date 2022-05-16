The Boys season 3 trailer turns Butcher into a supe

A new trailer for season 3 of The Boys is out, and it gives us a much better idea of what’s in store come June 3. Homelander is perfectly fine *eye twitch,* Butcher is also happy in his work, and all is good in the world of supes.

The synopsis is; “It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s (Antony Starr) subdued. Butcher (Karl Urban) works for the government, supervised by Hughie (Jack Quaid) of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).”

Homelander begins the trailer by reassuring the public that he “may be a superhero, but I’m also just a man who fell in love with the wrong woman. But out of crisis comes change.” He’s apparently spent the last year reconnecting with himself, which can surely only be a positive thing. Annie January (Erin Moriarty) is a little concerned, however.

Annie can be heard saying; “There’s something wrong with Homelander. There’s something broken. He’s lost his fucking mind.” Grace Mallory is more encouraged by Butcher; “You’ve been on the straight and narrow all year. No killing supes, no drinking, even followed Hugh Campbell’s orders without strangling him. Maybe you’re not such an asshole.”

Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) says that “real power is the ability to bend the world to your will.” Hughie realises that they will have to fight the Vought corporation the Butcher’s way. And it seems this will involve new character Soldier Boy, who is introduced in a very Wyatt Russell-playing-Captain-America-in-Falcon-and-the-Winter-Soldier fashion. He even uses his shield to bludgeon – or maybe behead – someone.

You can watch the trailer, which is full of blood, violence and f-bombs, below;

Butcher is given a serum that makes him a supe for 24 hours, meaning that for once, he’s “leveled the fucking playing field.” Will Butcher get a taste for being a supe, when he’s had such distaste for them up till now? We’ll have to wait and see, but it won’t be long now.

While we do wait, catch up on Marvel’s Phase 4, if more traditional heroes are more your bag.