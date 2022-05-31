Karl Urban is “flattered” by Wolverine fancasting

Kiwi actor Karl Urban has appeared in many, many franchises including Lord of the Rings, Riddick, Bourne, Doom, Star Trek, Dredd, the MCU, and was even an uncredited stormtrooper in Star Wars. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return as The Butcher in season three of The Boys.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he was asked once more about Star Trek 4, which is reportedly in the works, as well as an upcoming Judge Dredd TV show – neither of which he knows very much about. He was also told that there are fan-made photos of him all over the internet, where his head is superimposed onto Wolverine’s body.

“Oh really?” he splutters. “It’s flattering, but you have to rationally think about it. I’m what, two years younger than Hugh Jackman? [It is closer to four years.] I mean, if I was a studio looking to cast someone as Wolverine, I’d pick someone I’ll get three films out of. You’re not going to get three films out of Karl Urban unless you want a 65-year-old Wolverine.”

As for what to expect from season three of The Boys, Urban says; “there are things about season three that, once you’ve seen them, you will never unsee them.” This season tackles one of the books’ most notorious chapters – a long, graphic superhero orgy known as Herogasm.

Urban says; “It’s difficult to talk about it without giving away too many spoilers, but I’ll tell you one thing. Jensen [Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy] walked on set one day when they were shooting Herogasm. He turned to one of the cameramen and said: ‘Hey, buddy, how’s it going?’ The cameraman has this thousand-yard stare and goes: ‘Dude, I’ve seen some shit.’”

Sounds like we've got plenty to look forward to. While we wait for season three to start on June 3