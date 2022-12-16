The Boys rip into Donald Trump in spectacular fashion

From Homelander’s descent into the far-right to their parody of that hellish ‘Imagine’ video, The Boys has never been afraid of both riffing on and taking inspiration from current affairs. In a roundtable interview with Eric Kripke, where The Digital Fix was present, the showrunner for the comedy series made his feelings for former US President Donald Trump clear.

Discussing how season 3 of The Boys was “a meditation on toxic masculinity,” he recalled, “I was always struck by that moment after Trump got Covid-19, his first move was to take off a mask, like on the balcony of the White House. What a piece of shit. Why is it more important to you to present vitality over compassion? Like, what is wrong with you that that’s a thing that you need to do?”

With The Boys season 4 currently in the works, Kripke still found the time to poke fun at Trump for releasing his own ‘digital card’ collection. Sharing a screenshot of the announcement alongside a picture of Homelander, he tweeted, “This is a funnier pay off than I could write [by the way]. And he’s [Trump] got the flag cape!”

Shortly after, the Vought International Twitter account tweeted a suspiciously-familiar ‘announcement’ for Homelander Digital Collectible Cards.

“Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived,” the announcement read. “Celebrate our greatest hero’s life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can!”

