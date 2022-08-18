Kevin Costner was going to do The Bodyguard sequel with Princess Diana

Acclaimed actor Kevin Costner has revealed some surprising information about the film that never came to be – The Bodyguard 2. In an interview with PeopleTV, Costner revealed the late Princess of Wales, Diana, was set to star opposite him in the sequel to the hit 1992 romance movie.

In the ’90s movie The Bodyguard, Costner played the role of a former secret service agent who is hired to protect a famous diva (Whitney Houston) from a stalker. The film would be a resounding success, earning multiple accolades and grossing over $411 million at the box office. Given its success, Costner and the flick’s producers were anxious to get a sequel off the ground.

“The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2,” Costner explained while describing how Princess Diana’s part in the movie would be “in the same kind of capacity as Whitney. Nobody really knew that for about a year.” Princess Diana reportedly “agreed to Costner writing the film with her in mind” but did have some concerns about her first acting gig.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way,” Costner said. “She was nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too.'”

Costner revealed that the script of the thriller movie, The Bodyguard 2 involved his character protecting Princess Diana from stalkers and paparazzi before their relationship turned romantic.

People reported that Costner went on to say that he received the first draft for the drama movie in August 1997, the day before Princess Diana died in a car crash while in Paris.